Viborg-Hurley STEM program has exciting news!

Middle School Science teacher, Jena Campbell stands in front of the aging greenhouse at the Viborg-Hurley school in Viborg. She has big plans for this structure in the future. (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Jena Campbell has a dream. Her dream is much bigger that winning the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition,…
Latest News
