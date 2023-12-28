Viborg-Hurley STEM program has exciting news!

Dec 28, 2023 | Home, News

Middle School Science teacher, Jena Campbell stands in front of the aging greenhouse at the Viborg-Hurley school in Viborg. She has big plans for this structure in the future. (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Jena Campbell has a dream. Her dream is much bigger that winning the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition,…

This content is for Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register