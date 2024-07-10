Viborg-Hurley’s Brinlee Smith honored with National Educator Rising Award

Brinlee poses with her medal and certificate after placing as the national runner up in Children’s Literature Pre-K at the National Educators Rising Convention. (Photo/Submitted) Faydra Christensen | Writer Viborg-Hurley High School is beaming with pride as sophomore Brinlee Smith returns home triumphant from the National Educator Rising Convention held in Washington DC. Brinlee’s journey…