Viborg-Hurley’s Brinlee Smith honored with National Educator Rising Award

Jul 10, 2024 | Home, News

Brinlee poses with her medal and certificate after placing as the national runner up in Children’s Literature Pre-K at the National Educators Rising Convention. (Photo/Submitted)  Faydra Christensen | Writer Viborg-Hurley High School is beaming with pride as sophomore Brinlee Smith returns home triumphant from the National Educator Rising Convention held in Washington DC. Brinlee’s journey…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register