Viborg woman publishes first children’s book

Aug 21, 2024 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor Those who know Hannah Ferdig often wonder how she gets it all done. Not only are the Ferdigs, Hannah and husband Chris, raising five children ages 6 to 16, they also renovated and opened the Legacy Lodge in Viborg last year, and “flipped” another house in town earlier this year. In…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here