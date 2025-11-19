We Are Alike: Dr. Carol Nelson publishes memoir

Book signing event to be held at the Viborg Public Library on Saturday Renae Hansen | Editor Dr. Carol Nelson is a respected and well-known neurologist these days, but at one time she was known by many as Carol Beth, the spitfire daughter of Viborg’s Dr. Earl Nelson. The road between that freckled face little…
Latest News
