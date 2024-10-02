Weekly commissioners meeting

Oct 2, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting began promptly. A motion was made to accept the agenda. The motion passed. Commissioner Mick Miller opened the meeting to public input. No one came forward to speak. They moved on to Highway Superintendent Kent Austin. Highway Superintendent Austin asked for an executive session to discuss a personnel…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here