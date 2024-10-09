Weekly commissioners meeting

Oct 9, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The meeting was promptly called to order. A motion was made to approve the agenda, the motion passed.Highway Superintendent Kent Austin began the meeting with his weekly updates for the commissioners. He is working on fixing the remaining flood damage. It should be completed by next week. Denise Hansen, from…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here