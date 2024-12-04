Weekly Turner County Commissioners meeting

Dec 4, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer It was a bitterly cold morning. Commissioner Mick Miller began the meeting. He called for approval of the agenda. A motion was made to approve the agenda. The motion passed. Commissioner Miller then opened up the meeting to open comment. Journey Construction and Dick from Tegra were in attendance. Their…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here