Winter Weather Awareness Day observed on October 22

Oct 29, 2025 | Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor South Dakota observed Winter Weather Awareness Day on October 22 this year, and with the winter months rapidly approaching, Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson is helping to make sure that residents of the county are prepared. Georgeson distributed emergency blankets for vehicles last week, including deliveries to the sheriff offices…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here