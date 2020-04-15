Accident claims life of Chancellor man



CHANCELLOR – A Chancellor man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Chancellor.

A 2004 Dodge Durango was northbound on 461st Avenue when the vehicle went off the roadway, into the ditch and rolled. The driver, 56-year-old Tony Kenyon, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased was the only occupant in the vehicle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

