Accident north of Parker results in fatality

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Parker.
Names of those involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.
A 2018 Ford F350 Super Duty pickup was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it moved to the southbound lane to avoid a collision with a southbound 2006 Honda Civic which had been in the wrong lane. The Honda Civic moved back into the southbound lane where the two vehicles collided.
The 25-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use is under investigation.
All three occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. All three were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

