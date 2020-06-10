On Thursday, June 4, the Parker baseball field was packed with players and fans to watch the first official game of the season for the 14U Parker baseball team. At the bottom of the ninth the score was tied 8-8 against the West Central Trojans.
Baseball brings normalcy
