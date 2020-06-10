Baseball brings normalcy

ABOVE: Parker Pheasant baseball player Charlie Patten waits for his teammates to throw him the ball while West Central Trojan player Landon Hawley dives headfirst into third base during the game held Thursday, June 4. (Photos/Dawn Rye)

On Thursday, June 4, the Parker baseball field was packed with players and fans to watch the first official game of the season for the 14U Parker baseball team. At the bottom of the ninth the score was tied 8-8 against the West Central Trojans.

