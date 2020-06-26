Coming together

Flames shoot out of the Twisted Garage Chevy pickup at Marion’s cruise night last week. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Although COVID-19 has canceled community events throughout the states, Marion found a way to make the most of things last Friday night.

On Friday, June 19, Marion was bustling as people from all over took to Main Street to enjoy a night out. The annual Summer Celebration, including the alumni banquet, parade and all school reunion were planned to be held last weekend, until COVID-19 hit, but that didn’t stop the town from coming up with a way to enjoy the evening.

A pork loin and Rocky Mountain Oyster supper was hosted by the Marion volunteer fire department along with a cruise night.

According to the fire department, they made and sold just shy of 200 pounds of pork loin and between 140-150 pounds of “oysters.”

Dozens of cars showed up for the evening to cruise and show off their rides.

The evening was capped off with a fireworks display, sponsored by the Marion Area Community Club, Rivers Edge Bank and Donlans.