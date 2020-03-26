Commissioners continue to use Turner County radio towers



Dawn Rye | Writer

Dawn Rye | Writer



During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, the board agreed to followup with Leap Communications to discuss further information.

According to State’s Attorney Katelyn Hoffman, she said that Tyler DeNeui of Leap Communication sent her a proposal to purchase the tower that was once used for the state radio. She noted the tower is still utilized by the county. Hoffman explained during her research, because the tower is property of the county, it can’t be sold unless the item has been declared surplus. Hoffman said an item couldn’t be declared surplus when the county still uses it. She explained the tower is being used by the school bus system, Turner County Highway Department, 911, fire and emergency medical services. Hoffman noted there was talk about a long-term lease but that cannot be done because it would not be used for public use.

Hoffman said the tower would not be used for a public purpose, so no lease can be granted.

Commissioner Mick Miller asked since Leap would be running a private business the idea of a lease would be out?

Hoffman said correct.

Miller asked Austin if he uses the tower on Highway 18?

Austin said no.

Turner County Emergency Manger Brad Georgeson explained fire and emergency medical service uses the tower.

Chairman Lyle VanHove said the county would continue to use the towers.