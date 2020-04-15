Courthouse continues to stay locked during COVID-19



Dawn Rye | Writer

drye@ncppub.com



During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, a motion was made to continue to keep the courthouse closed to the public until Tuesday, May 7. The commissioners also made a motion to upgrade security locks on the main entrance, east and west doors with all employees receiving key fobs.

James Straatmeyer of Integrated Technology & Security (ITS) explained his proposal was the same but changed the quantity with prices remaining the same. His proposal included a 10-door control with room for expansion; support wirelesses locks and add a button to office computers to allow clients in the main entrance

Chairman Lyle VanHove asked does the button control the front door or all three?

Straatmeyer noted it can do any function in the system and permission is based on a certain computer.

He explained if the county chooses to add a touch screen directory at the main entrance, it may be too overwhelming for some residents. Straatmeyer said the younger generation understands technology better when it comes to scrolling on a screen.

He suggested if the county go that route to just have four buttons to certain offices.

He said the next step would be to figure out how the intercom system would work inside the courthouse. According to Straatmeyer most companies have the intercom system ring an office phone. However, with Turner County Courthouse, their phone system is through Vast, which makes it limited.

Sheriff Steven Luke asked what is the goal, is it moving forward or taking precautions for the COVID-19?

Commissioner Mick Miller said the ultimate goal is precautions for the virus now and to keep regulation and control.

Luke noted his concern during COVID-19 is they can see the person wanting in the courthouse, but don’t know if they are healthy or not. He said now this person could end up wandering the halls if they are sick.

Straatmeyer recommended the county start with the doors, buttons in each office and get key fobs to all employees. He explained residents could still call the phone number from their phone. Straatmeyer said it would give that extra level of security while still focusing on the COVID-19 issue.

Luke asked if the courthouse continued to stay locked during a normal day, would there be an option if there were a threat?

Straatmeyer noted that function could be given to anyone’s computer. He explained they could also integrate the existing wireless duress button.

Commissioner Jared Hybertson asked if the security is a long-term solution? He noted he would rather see the county utilize it moving forward.

“If we do it moving forward security-wise, does that mean we are having the courthouse locked at all times?” asked Luke.

Commissioner Tony Ciampa said once the system is in place you’re going to realize how much you like it. He noted in some circumstances the courthouse has had idle threats from people. Before there was nothing the county could do about it. Ciampa said the county should start concentrating on moving forward with the world changing.

Hybertson noted since the initial conversation with Jason Kleinsasser, who wanted to change the locks, this technology would allow the courthouse to not have to change the locks when someone gets fired.

Luke asked if the fobs are reprogrammed when someone changes jobs?

Straatmeyer said the fobs would be disabled.

According to the employees, there is no advantage for the county to move forward at this time commented Miller.

Luke said he believes the cameras on the side doors are not really going to solve anything and it would only matter when the courthouse is closed. He noted at that point the staff wouldn’t know if that resident is sick and allowing them to walk through the courthouse.

State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman noted the courthouse security grant was applied for, which is due in the fall. She said with the proposal and the work done the grant covers 75 percent. Hoffman explained the notice wouldn’t come till October or November and would hear the result of grant awards in February. She noted the first year after receiving the grant it was used for the duress buttons in her office and extra security for the sheriff’s office.

VanHove said he was all for changing the security on the main, east and west doors. He noted they have to start someplace. The board agreed to change security locks on the doors and initiate key fobs to all employees.