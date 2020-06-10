Courthouse employees to participate in ALICE training

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Sheriff Steven Luke said he would talk with Deputy Trent VansRavenswaay, an ALICE trainer, about hosting active shooter training. ALICE stands for Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate.

Luke noted last year when the event was held very few people attended the training.

Chairman Lyle VanHove asked if the school does any ALICE training?

Luke said every school in Turner County has been through the training.

Commissioner Mick Miller asked why no one showed up for the last ALICE training?

Luke noted it was most likely based on timing.

Miller questioned if there was interest and if the timing were right, would people attend?

Luke said he wanted VansRavenswaay to do the training during the day with half the staff going to one session and the remaining staff attending the last session.

Board member Tony Ciampa asked whose model training does VansRavenswaay follow?

Luke said ALICE training is provided by a company that has researched and has their own model.

Ciampa asked if it more classroom or hands-on?

Luke explained the training is hands-on. He explained it’s a Nerf gun and the students have to physically prove they learned the course by running a real-life active shooter situation.

