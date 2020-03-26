Parker second graders Jillian Schulte and Havana Rye are enjoying their new digital recess through ZOOM. – goes with Creating normalcy in a digital world story.



Dawn Rye | Writer

drye@ncppub.com



ZOOM has become the new digital way to communicate with friends, family and student—teacher interaction with the unknown COVID-19 virus hitting the Midwest. For tech-savvy mom, Erin Anderson ZOOM was a way fror her second-grade daughter Ruthie to connect with friends.

Anderson explained the idea for the digital recess came from having a background of working remotely for the last 10 years. She noted she understands the human connection people still need, especially when students have been uprooted from their normal routine. Anderson explained with all the girls in the Parker second grade class and the social aspect is critical, it gives kids the ability to talk and see their friends. She said with social distancing, shortly we will all be under to self-isolation in the next couple of weeks. Anderson explained this enables parents to allow digital interaction with their child’s peers and allows the child that “normalcy.”

Chrystal Schulte, mother to second grader Jillian said when they initially started ZOOM, it was so loud and chaotic all the kids were just excited to hear each other’s voices. She noted that it was great for them to be able to have some interaction. Schulte explained now second grader teacher Laura Eickholt has also started ZOOM, twice a week and the students seem more cool and collected.

“I love that they still are learning face-to-face and having a sense of normalcy,” commented Schulte.

Anderson explained the students have control over the conversations or topics, however, she is there as a moderator.

Anderson noted during the last emergency school board meeting, she explained to the board that she comes from a homeschool background. She said the school couldn’t expect kindergarten – sixth-grade students to sit down for hours on end. Anderson recommended that e-learning should start at two to three hours a day so it can be spaced out.

She noted on average she has 15-18 second grade students join the ZOOM meeting during the 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. sessions. Anderson said it is a good mix of boys and girls. She explained during this process the fifth-grade class has also started a ZOOM conversation.

Anderson said one benefit of ZOOM is that it allows kids to learn professional etiquette, how not to over talk one another and how to someday run a conference call. She noted this also allows the students to learn more technology by utilizing the platform that students can learn different conversational and professional etiquette.

Anderson noted that more students could participate because some of the students wouldn’t normally hang out together at recess. She said ZOOM is allowing them to virtually connect and bond the class together.

“The heart is to try and give the kids some sort of normalcy. Giving them normalcy in a new environment which we are probably going to have happened for longer then we want,” commented Anderson.

She noted the other reason she started the second-grade digital recess is she is encouraging the teachers to join in the conversation and to keep the student-teacher interaction going.