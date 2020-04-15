Fatal accident north of Viborg



VIBORG — A 55-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash north of Viborg.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A 2015 Victory Magnum motorcycle was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when the driver lost control. The motorcycle eventually skidded and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

