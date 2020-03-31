Keeping the communication lines open with LEAP Communications

Dawn Rye | Writer
drye@ncppub.com

During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting the board decided the county will continue to use the radio towers.
Commissioner Mick Miller said in his opinion he appreciates the potential Leap and the county could have taken part in. He noted right now their hands are tied.
“I was pretty excited about making it happen and get your services you were going to offer to us at the rates you were. I thought that would have been awesome,” commented Miller.
Chairman Lyle VanHove said he would still like to pursue some services with Leap Communication for the computers in the courthouse.
Leap Communications Owner Tyler DeNeui noted the challenge of the phone system is if they don’t control the Internet connection, it ends up being a pointing game.
VanHove asked if it would involve placing an antenna on the tower?
DeNeui explained that it goes towards more of a residential application. He noted when it is connected to 911 services they tend to leave it. DeNeui said the link for 911 that goes to Lennox and Hurley goes over an Internet connection. He explained a lot of the stuff that is being done is using connectivity. DeNeui noted that is where he would have a concern. When it comes to 911 services or sheriff services, which rides on connectivity.
“Without that, I wouldn’t want to do a wireless product to the courthouse for anything that relies on safety. I would want that to be a wired product,” commented DeNeui.
He explained wireless still has a level of security, however, if there would be a strong wind that would physically move an antenna that would be the time it’s needed the most.
DeNeui said when it comes to serving a courthouse that has emergency services then “you need to put your best foot forward”.
Miler asked if Leap Communications would every consider building their own tower?
DeNeui explained that has been an option they are entertaining. He noted the potential location of the current tower is surrounded by concrete. He said getting signal out of the facility is also a challenge. DeNeui noted if they have to explore placement of a antenna or tower, it would be in a different location then the current tower.
He said there are other ways to get connectivity into the courthouse; it just becomes expensive with boring under the concrete. DeNeui said he was open to exploring new options to getting service into the courthouse.

