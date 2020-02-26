Local firefighters take part in Grain Bin Safety Week

February 26th, 2020

On Sunday, Feb. 23 Hurley Fire Department, Davis Fire Department and Cameron Colony worked together to extricate a victim trapped…

  • Vote fails to approve Peterson’s request for rural residential district

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting a motion was made to approve the second reading...

    Pucker Up – Fundraiser Surpasses Goal

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    Local leukemia survivor Havana Rye was honored during the wrap-up Pennies for Patients fundraiser held at the Parker School on...

    Elementary band takes part in concert

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    This year the Parker School had 27 students chosen to attend the Sixth Annual Elementary Band Festival in Alcester, SD...

    Turner County Sheriff encourages safe driving

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Since 2012 when Turner County Sheriff ‘s Department upgraded to its current reporting system, the county...

    Council discusses ordinance

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker resident Ryan Penning spoke to the city council at last Monday’s meeting in Parker....

  • Turner County commissioners approve Peterson’s first reading to rezone to rural residential

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the first reading...

    Hunstad to donate building to Parker School

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s school board meeting the board agreed to talk to the City of Parker...

    Random act of kindness

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    ...

    Parker junior high takes part in band festival

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Eight Parker junior high band students attended the Second Annual Dell Rapids Middle School Band Festival on Monday, Feb. 17.  ...

    Lincoln County group raising funds for new fairgrounds

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    LENNOX — With the purchase of the Goeman Auction grounds north of Lennox, by the Lincoln County Commission in December,...

  • What’s Happening

    Helen K. Wenzlaff

    92 Sunday, Feb. 16 Hartford Helen Kay Kraemer, daughter of Paul and Henrietta (Rehmstedt) Kraemer, was born March 2, 1927, […]

    Parker wrestlers headed to state

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker wrestling team took to the mat last Saturday in Salem for the region 2B […]

    Parker girls upset Garretson

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker 13-9-15-22       59 Garretson 16-15-12-13    26 GARRETSON-The Parker girls headed to Garretson […]