On Sunday, Feb. 23 Hurley Fire Department, Davis Fire Department and Cameron Colony worked together to extricate a victim trapped…
Local firefighters take part in Grain Bin Safety Week
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting a motion was made to approve the second reading...
Local leukemia survivor Havana Rye was honored during the wrap-up Pennies for Patients fundraiser held at the Parker School on...
This year the Parker School had 27 students chosen to attend the Sixth Annual Elementary Band Festival in Alcester, SD...
Dawn Rye | Writer Since 2012 when Turner County Sheriff ‘s Department upgraded to its current reporting system, the county...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker resident Ryan Penning spoke to the city council at last Monday’s meeting in Parker....
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the first reading...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s school board meeting the board agreed to talk to the City of Parker...
Eight Parker junior high band students attended the Second Annual Dell Rapids Middle School Band Festival on Monday, Feb. 17. ...
LENNOX — With the purchase of the Goeman Auction grounds north of Lennox, by the Lincoln County Commission in December,...