Local realtor selling dreams

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Although COVID-19 has been dominating the news and people’s lives for months now, life is still moving forward and for many, that includes the need to either buy or sell a home. In the area, anyone that is looking for a relator now has a local choice.

As of last January Jen Tieszen opened Tieszen Real Estate in Marion. Tieszen’s office, in her home, is a full service real estate agency that sells everything from residential to commercial and land. Also working with Tieszen is Ryan Wieman of Marion. Wieman is a realtor who is able to list and sell homes.

“My favorite part of the job is helping people. Whether it is finding their home or helping a seller get their house sold, I really enjoy making people happy,” said Tieszen.

Tieszen’s service area for helping people either sell or find their perfect home is from Madison to Volin, Mitchell to Brandon and everything in between.

Currently, Tieszen Real Estate has about six active listings plus several homes that will be coming up for sale in the near future.

For anyone looking to buy, Tieszen said there are several things a buyer should do. They need to first find themselves a lender and make sure they are pre-approved.

“Because then you know, if you find “the” house, you can put an offer in and it can put you a step ahead and closer to purchasing the house,” said Tieszen.

She noted another benefit about working with a lender is knowing the price range that works for each homeowner.

“A lender can help you realize what you are able to afford before you begin to look at homes that are either out of your price range or below where you could be at for purchasing,” said Tieszen.

She noted that if a potential buyer doesn’t have a lender, she has worked with fabulous lenders and she can help her buyer find the perfect fit.

Tieszen said when it comes to selling a home, the first thing a homeowner should do is contact her or Wieman. They do a walk through, meet with the homeowner and then do a market analysis. They then put numbers together and meet again with the homeowner to make sure the price is where they want to be.

“Then we work hard to make sure that we can sell the property,” said Tieszen.

She noted the hardest part of her job is when either a buyer or seller is discouraged because when they are looking for their dream home, sometimes what they want isn’t out there or isn’t available at the price point they set.

Although COVID has affected home sales this year, as people have not been looking to purchase or sell their homes, things are starting to change.

“Things in the last two weeks have started to pick up again,” said Tieszen.

If you are in the market to buy or sell your home, contact Tieszen at 605.941.9632 or Wieman at 605.366.3369. The duo are also able to show homes that are not their listings.