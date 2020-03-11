Southeast Enterprise Facilitation Project (SEFP) and Canistota School system are pleased to announce the conclusion of the 2020 Regional Career…
Local students attend 2020 regional career fair
Southeast Enterprise Facilitation Project (SEFP) and Canistota School system are pleased to announce the conclusion of the 2020 Regional Career…
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson said spring would possibly come...
Dawn Rye | Writer The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grant program is an Internal Revenue Service initiative designed to...
United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parker man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession...
Last week Parker elementary students celebrated Read Across America Day, also know as Dr. Seuss Day. On Friday, March 6...
PIERRE – Homeowners and contractors have until Sunday, March 15 to apply for property tax relief through the owner-occupied program....
PIERRE – The South Dakota Retailers Association Scholarship application are now available for students enrolled in post-secondary schooling during the...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor When Turbulent Games opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Parker last February, the...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Parker School District’s school board election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. One...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For years, the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt has been working to do good...
Dawn Rye| Writer No two floods are ever the same when it comes to predicting floods and the damage it...