Parker Public Library re-opens with new selections

The Parker Library is open to the public. In order to keep the library safe for patrons and staff, the library will close 30 minutes early to allow extra cleaning. Hours: Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Also please note, curbside service will still be provided for those that prefer not to come into the library. A maximum of 10 patrons allowed in the library at a time, with a limit time of 30 minutes or less. Patrons may use computers for personal business, but no gaming on computers. Patrons need to use hand sanitizer upon entry to the library. No toys or games are available at this time. Anyone with questions or that would like to request items for curbside service just give the library a call 605-297-5552 or email them at parkerlib@iw.net. The Library has purchased a wide variety of new books for all ages. Take a look at the list – give us a call if you would like curbside service or stop in and take a look.

CHILDREN’S BOOKS

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series: Dana Simpson

• Phoebe and Her Unicorn

• Unicorn on a Roll

• Unicorn vs. Goblins

• Razzle Dazzle Unicorn

JUVENILE FICTION

Hey Jack! Series: Sally Rippin

• The Best Party Ever

• The Circus Lesson

• The Worry Monsters

• The Bravest Kid

• The Worst Sleepover

• The Crazy Cousins

• The Star of the Week

• The Extra-special Group

• The Scary Solo

Billie B. Brown Series: Sally Rippin

• The Bully Buster

• The Missing Tooth

Ella Diaries Series: Meredith Costain

• Friends Not Forever

• Friendship S.O.S

• Worst Camp Ever

The Guardian of the Realm: The Eleventh Adventure in the Kingdom of Fantasy: Geronimo Stilton

The One and Only Bob: Katherine Applegate

Dork Diaries, Tales from a Not-So-Graceful Ice Princess: Rachel Rene Russell

Dog Diaries, Mission ImPAWsible: James Patterson

PICTURE BOOKS

Ten Splishy, Splashy Fish: Debbie Tarbet Little Penguin Gets the Hiccups: Tadgh Bentley

Fiona Flamingo: Rachael Urrutia Chu

Spider-man, Look and Find: Art Mawhinney

EASY READERS

Rubble to the Rescue: Kristen Depken

Old, New, Red, Blue: Melissa Lagonegro

JOJO and the Twins: Jane O’Connor

Mia and the Too Big Tutu: Robin Farley

COOKBOOKS FOR KIDS

Cake Mix Cooking for Kids: Stephanie Ashcraft

Cookie Dough Fun: Louis Weber

Cooking Class: Deana F. Cook

Super Simple Baking for Kids: Charity Mathews

Baking, Recipes for Cookies, Cupcakes and More: Nicole Hill Gerulat

Pink Princess Cookbook: Barbara Beery

BOARD BOOKS

199 Things That Go: Jessica Greenwell

199 Animals: Nikki Dyson

199 Dinosaurs and Prehistoric Animals: Fabiano Fiorin

123 Counting Fun with Mickey: Caroline Silva

JUVENILE NONFICTION

Face to Face Wild Animals: Beverly and Dereck Joubert

Face to Face Ocean Animals: National Geographic Kids

Big Picture Book of Dinosaurs: Laura Cowan

Children’s World Atlas: Igloo Books ltd

Big Book of Big Tractors and Some Little Ones Too: Lisa Jane Gillespie

YOUNG ADULT

Not if I Save You First: Ally Carter The Aviary: Emily Shore

Wings of Fire Series: Tui Sutherland

• The Dragonet Prophecy

• The Lost Heir

• The Hidden Kingdom

• The Dark Secret

• The Brightest Night

• Moon Rising

• Winter Turning

Escaping Peril

• Talons of Power

• Darkness of Dragons

• The Lost Continent

• The Hive Queen

• The Poison Jungle

ADULT BOOKS

NONFICTION

Batterson, Mark: The Circle Maker

Caro, Robert A.: The Power Broker, Robert Moss and the Fall of New York

Clinton, Catherine: Harriet Tubman, The Road to Freedom

Glenconnor, Anne: Lady in Waiting

Goodwin, Doris Kearns: Leadership in Turbulent Times

Idleman, Kyle: Don’t Give Up

Kotlowitz, Alex: There Are No Children Here Patterson, James: The House of Kennedy

Truman, Margaret: Bess W. Truman

FICTION

Baldacci, David: Walk the Wire Bauermeister, Erica: The Scent Keeper

Box, C.J.: Joe Picket Series

• Endangered

• Off the Grid

• Vicious Circle

• The Disappeared

• Wold Pack

• Long Range

Brookes, Dawn: Rachel Prince Series

• A Cruise to Murder

• Deadly Cruise

• Killer Cruise

Center, Katherine: How to Walk Away

Center, Katherine: Things You Save in a Fire

Grey, Iona: The Glittering Hour Grisham, John: Camino Winds

King, Stephen: If it Bleeds

McMorris, Kristina: Letters from Home

Merrill, Robin: Gertrude, Gumshoe Series

• Introducing Gertrude, Gumshoe

• Gertrude, Gumshoe: Murder at Goodwill

• Gertrude, Gumshoe: The VardSale Villian

Morris, Heather: The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Morris, Heather: Cilka’s Journey Nelson, Christine Suzann: More Than We Remember

Patterson, James: The Chef Patterson, James: The 20th Victim St. James, Brooke: Bishop Family Series

• Summer of ‘65

• Jesse’s Girl

• Maybe Memphis

Tyler, Anne: Redhead by the Side of the Road Wingate, Lisa: The Book of Lost Friends