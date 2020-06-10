Parker Public Library re-opens with new selections
The Parker Library is open to the public. In order to keep the library safe for patrons and staff, the library will close 30 minutes early to allow extra cleaning. Hours: Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Also please note, curbside service will still be provided for those that prefer not to come into the library. A maximum of 10 patrons allowed in the library at a time, with a limit time of 30 minutes or less. Patrons may use computers for personal business, but no gaming on computers. Patrons need to use hand sanitizer upon entry to the library. No toys or games are available at this time. Anyone with questions or that would like to request items for curbside service just give the library a call 605-297-5552 or email them at parkerlib@iw.net. The Library has purchased a wide variety of new books for all ages. Take a look at the list – give us a call if you would like curbside service or stop in and take a look.
CHILDREN’S BOOKS
GRAPHIC NOVEL
Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series: Dana Simpson
• Phoebe and Her Unicorn
• Unicorn on a Roll
• Unicorn vs. Goblins
• Razzle Dazzle Unicorn
JUVENILE FICTION
Hey Jack! Series: Sally Rippin
• The Best Party Ever
• The Circus Lesson
• The Worry Monsters
• The Bravest Kid
• The Worst Sleepover
• The Crazy Cousins
• The Star of the Week
• The Extra-special Group
• The Scary Solo
Billie B. Brown Series: Sally Rippin
• The Bully Buster
• The Missing Tooth
Ella Diaries Series: Meredith Costain
• Friends Not Forever
• Friendship S.O.S
• Worst Camp Ever
The Guardian of the Realm: The Eleventh Adventure in the Kingdom of Fantasy: Geronimo Stilton
The One and Only Bob: Katherine Applegate
Dork Diaries, Tales from a Not-So-Graceful Ice Princess: Rachel Rene Russell
Dog Diaries, Mission ImPAWsible: James Patterson
PICTURE BOOKS
Ten Splishy, Splashy Fish: Debbie Tarbet Little Penguin Gets the Hiccups: Tadgh Bentley
Fiona Flamingo: Rachael Urrutia Chu
Spider-man, Look and Find: Art Mawhinney
EASY READERS
Rubble to the Rescue: Kristen Depken
Old, New, Red, Blue: Melissa Lagonegro
JOJO and the Twins: Jane O’Connor
Mia and the Too Big Tutu: Robin Farley
COOKBOOKS FOR KIDS
Cake Mix Cooking for Kids: Stephanie Ashcraft
Cookie Dough Fun: Louis Weber
Cooking Class: Deana F. Cook
Super Simple Baking for Kids: Charity Mathews
Baking, Recipes for Cookies, Cupcakes and More: Nicole Hill Gerulat
Pink Princess Cookbook: Barbara Beery
BOARD BOOKS
199 Things That Go: Jessica Greenwell
199 Animals: Nikki Dyson
199 Dinosaurs and Prehistoric Animals: Fabiano Fiorin
123 Counting Fun with Mickey: Caroline Silva
JUVENILE NONFICTION
Face to Face Wild Animals: Beverly and Dereck Joubert
Face to Face Ocean Animals: National Geographic Kids
Big Picture Book of Dinosaurs: Laura Cowan
Children’s World Atlas: Igloo Books ltd
Big Book of Big Tractors and Some Little Ones Too: Lisa Jane Gillespie
YOUNG ADULT
Not if I Save You First: Ally Carter The Aviary: Emily Shore
Wings of Fire Series: Tui Sutherland
• The Dragonet Prophecy
• The Lost Heir
• The Hidden Kingdom
• The Dark Secret
• The Brightest Night
• Moon Rising
• Winter Turning
Escaping Peril
• Talons of Power
• Darkness of Dragons
• The Lost Continent
• The Hive Queen
• The Poison Jungle
ADULT BOOKS
NONFICTION
Batterson, Mark: The Circle Maker
Caro, Robert A.: The Power Broker, Robert Moss and the Fall of New York
Clinton, Catherine: Harriet Tubman, The Road to Freedom
Glenconnor, Anne: Lady in Waiting
Goodwin, Doris Kearns: Leadership in Turbulent Times
Idleman, Kyle: Don’t Give Up
Kotlowitz, Alex: There Are No Children Here Patterson, James: The House of Kennedy
Truman, Margaret: Bess W. Truman
FICTION
Baldacci, David: Walk the Wire Bauermeister, Erica: The Scent Keeper
Box, C.J.: Joe Picket Series
• Endangered
• Off the Grid
• Vicious Circle
• The Disappeared
• Wold Pack
• Long Range
Brookes, Dawn: Rachel Prince Series
• A Cruise to Murder
• Deadly Cruise
• Killer Cruise
Center, Katherine: How to Walk Away
Center, Katherine: Things You Save in a Fire
Grey, Iona: The Glittering Hour Grisham, John: Camino Winds
King, Stephen: If it Bleeds
McMorris, Kristina: Letters from Home
Merrill, Robin: Gertrude, Gumshoe Series
• Introducing Gertrude, Gumshoe
• Gertrude, Gumshoe: Murder at Goodwill
• Gertrude, Gumshoe: The VardSale Villian
Morris, Heather: The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Morris, Heather: Cilka’s Journey Nelson, Christine Suzann: More Than We Remember
Patterson, James: The Chef Patterson, James: The 20th Victim St. James, Brooke: Bishop Family Series
• Summer of ‘65
• Jesse’s Girl
• Maybe Memphis
Tyler, Anne: Redhead by the Side of the Road Wingate, Lisa: The Book of Lost Friends