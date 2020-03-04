Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Parker School District’s school board election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. One…
Parker School Board election planned;
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor When Turbulent Games opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Parker last February, the...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For years, the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt has been working to do good...
Dawn Rye| Writer No two floods are ever the same when it comes to predicting floods and the damage it...
Dawn Rye | Writer Almost all businesses need help from time to time. Whether it’s a gas station, grocery store,...
Dawn Rye | Writer Sunday, Feb. 16 to Saturday Feb. 22 is Grain Bin Safety Week. The purpose of the...
Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting a motion was made to approve the second reading...
Local leukemia survivor Havana Rye was honored during the wrap-up Pennies for Patients fundraiser held at the Parker School on...
This year the Parker School had 27 students chosen to attend the Sixth Annual Elementary Band Festival in Alcester, SD...
Dawn Rye | Writer Since 2012 when Turner County Sheriff ‘s Department upgraded to its current reporting system, the county...
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker resident Ryan Penning spoke to the city council at last Monday’s meeting in Parker....