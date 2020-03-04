Parker School Board election planned;

Trubulent game store grows and expands March 4th, 2020

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor When Turbulent Games opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Parker last February, the...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.

Chase the Ace starts Friday March 4th, 2020

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For years, the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt has been working to do good...

Log In Register This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.