Parker School Board election planned;

By | Posted March 4th, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The Parker School District’s school board election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. One…

Comments are closed.

  • Trubulent game store grows and expands

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor When Turbulent Games opened a brick and mortar store in downtown Parker last February, the...

    Chase the Ace starts Friday

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For years, the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt has been working to do good...

    Staying informed for spring flooding conditions

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer No two floods are ever the same when it comes to predicting floods and the damage it...

    All About U Adoptions offers lifetime support to local families

    March 4th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Almost all businesses need help from time to time. Whether it’s a gas station, grocery store,...

    Local firefighters take part in Grain Bin Safety Week

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Sunday, Feb. 16 to Saturday Feb. 22 is Grain Bin Safety Week. The purpose of the...

  • Vote fails to approve Peterson’s request for rural residential district

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting a motion was made to approve the second reading...

    Pucker Up – Fundraiser Surpasses Goal

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    Local leukemia survivor Havana Rye was honored during the wrap-up Pennies for Patients fundraiser held at the Parker School on...

    Elementary band takes part in concert

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    This year the Parker School had 27 students chosen to attend the Sixth Annual Elementary Band Festival in Alcester, SD...

    Turner County Sheriff encourages safe driving

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Since 2012 when Turner County Sheriff ‘s Department upgraded to its current reporting system, the county...

    Council discusses ordinance

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker resident Ryan Penning spoke to the city council at last Monday’s meeting in Parker....

  • What’s Happening

    Even/Plucker highlight state wrestling

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker wrestling team took eight qualifiers to the state tournament last weekend in Sioux Falls, […]

    Dual team falls to #1 Winner

    Shane Merrill | Writer The Parker dual team, seeded eighth in the newly resurrected state dual tournament, took to the […]

    Parkston squeaks past Pheasants

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker 15-15-16-14 60 Parkston 8-15-15-22 61 Shock and disappointment, those were two words many used to […]