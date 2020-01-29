Pheasant Tales

By | Posted January 29th, 2020 |

Paityn DeBoer | Writer Senior year of high school is like living in a completely different world, at times. There…

This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Yankton County townships looking to become own county

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, Simon Healy of Mayfield Township updated the board after...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Turner County planning and zoning board decide with a split vote

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County planning and zoning board meeting, a motion was made to recommend...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Parker taking part in “Pennies for Patients”

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor “Pennies for Patients,” a community service project that is offered by the Leukemia and Lymphoma...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Parker school board discusses possible future building plans

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer During last week’s Parker school board meeting the board made a motion to move forward with hiring...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Austin talks spring road repairs

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In the spring of 2019, Turner County roads and farmland endured tremendous amounts of flooding that...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • County road conditions discussed with commissioners

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting resident Gordon Dykstra addressed his concerns for the traffic...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Council discusses snow ordinances

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Up for discussion at last Monday’s Parker city council meeting was the city’s snow ordinance....

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Dancing the night away

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Members of the Parker Stars put on their second performance of the season on Thursday, Jan. 16. Each age group...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    City of Parker enforcing snow removal ordinance

    January 22nd, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Parker City employees were out on Wednesday, Jan. 15 shoveling and moving snow from 21 residential...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Syrup, smiles and giving back

    January 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor For the second year in a row, the Parker Fire Department hosted a pancake feed...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    RED

    Remember Everyone Deployed Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Currently, the 147th Field Artillery Battalion and the 147th Alpha Battery is […]

    Marjorie Hokenstad

    74 Wednesday, Jan. 22 Sioux Falls Marjorie Elaine Hokenstad was born on March 13, 1945, at Flandreau to Telmar and […]

    Audrey Vietor

    90 Friday, Jan. 24 Sioux Falls Audrey Ruth Meier was born on a farm near Chancellor the daughter of George […]