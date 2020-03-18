Predictions about Yankton County townships joining Turner County

By | Posted March 18th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s commissioners meeting the board discussed the possible outcome of several Yankton County townships moving forward to join Turner County.

Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke discussed the potential patrolling his office would have to endure if the seven townships from Yankton joined Turner. He said deputies would have to cover seven miles of the Missouri River and eight miles of Highway 50.

Chairman Lyle VanHove asked if the old Lutheran Church Camp would be included?

Luke explained that it would be included because of the location near Marindahl.

Commissioner Mick Miller noted he received a phone call that residents from Gayville Township wanted to take part in the process from the start. Miller explained somewhere along the line Volin Township separated themselves from Gayville Township because Volin Township wanted nothing to do with the process. Miller said now that Volin Township changed their minds, so both Gayville Township and Volin Township would make a total of seven townships wanting to join Turner County.

On Sunday, March 8, some of Yankton Townships had a meeting. According to Miller, he said the board from each township would mail out a survey wanting to know where the vote stands in each of their townships. He explained it does make sense, why would the small group that started the seceding process get to decide for everyone else not knowing how the majority of the residents in the townships feel?

VanHove asked when is their deadline?

Miller said the first meeting is in July.

Luke noted regardless of what residents decide, it won’t matter until they talk to people in Yankton. He said otherwise it is all a waste of time.

Luke explained the map was just a preparation incase the townships do move forward. He said he is concerned about having seven miles of the Missouri River to cover.

Commissioner Mark Kaufmann said he believes that Yankton County will not let them go.

Commissioner Jared Hyberston noted they might have had a shot with three townships, but now there might be too many.

