School canceled for remainder of year

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

sebeling@ncppub.com



On Monday, April 6, Governor Kristi Noem recommended that students not return to their classrooms this school year.

Although the news was expected, districts are now preparing for the remainder of the school year to be taught through distance learning.

Parker superintendent Donavan DeBoer said that although all events are canceled for the remainder of the school year, graduation is still his top priority.

He said that it is too early to make determinations yet, but he will do everything possible to make it happen and for it to be as normal as possible.

E-learning for the over 400 students will continue through the remainder of the school calendar year, although that may change too.

With the school year set to end on Friday, May 22, DeBoer said his thoughts, unless the school board says otherwise, are for kids to e-learn through Friday, May 15 and then the school can use the last week to get teachers in to the school to get students checked out. Many also have belongings in their desks and lockers that need to be returned to them.

DeBoer said that kids need to stay diligent in their studies and continue to do the work being assigned to them.

“This isn’t just an early summer, we still have goals we need to attain,” said DeBoer.

He noted the hardest part for him through all of this is not seeing the kids.

“By far! We love our kids, that’s why we do what we do as educators,” DeBoer said.

He stated too that he misses everyone else.

“We are a team and it is hard not to see my team,” he said.

Also announced on Monday was the cancellation of all remaining South Dakota High School activities from the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA). Included in the cancellations are all spring activities and all postponed winter events.

According to the SDHSAA, “This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches/directors/advisors/administration, their parents and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion and effort to these events.”

They thanked all the senior participants, wishing them the best for their futures.

“This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime,” said SDHSAA.