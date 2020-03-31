School canceled for remainder of year

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
sebeling@ncppub.com

On Monday, April 6, Governor Kristi Noem recommended that students not return to their classrooms this school year.
Although the news was expected, districts are now preparing for the remainder of the school year to be taught through distance learning.
Parker superintendent Donavan DeBoer said that although all events are canceled for the remainder of the school year, graduation is still his top priority.
He said that it is too early to make determinations yet, but he will do everything possible to make it happen and for it to be as normal as possible.
E-learning for the over 400 students will continue through the remainder of the school calendar year, although that may change too.
With the school year set to end on Friday, May 22, DeBoer said his thoughts, unless the school board says otherwise, are for kids to e-learn through Friday, May 15 and then the school can use the last week to get teachers in to the school to get students checked out. Many also have belongings in their desks and lockers that need to be returned to them.
DeBoer said that kids need to stay diligent in their studies and continue to do the work being assigned to them.
“This isn’t just an early summer, we still have goals we need to attain,” said DeBoer.
He noted the hardest part for him through all of this is not seeing the kids.
“By far! We love our kids, that’s why we do what we do as educators,” DeBoer said.
He stated too that he misses everyone else.
“We are a team and it is hard not to see my team,” he said.
Also announced on Monday was the cancellation of all remaining South Dakota High School activities from the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA). Included in the cancellations are all spring activities and all postponed winter events.
According to the SDHSAA, “This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly. We thank all of the participants, their coaches/directors/advisors/administration, their parents and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion and effort to these events.”
They thanked all the senior participants, wishing them the best for their futures.
“This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime,” said SDHSAA.

Comments are closed.

  • Keeping the communication lines open with LEAP Communications

    22 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting the board decided the county will continue to […]

    Parker joins in request

    22 hours ago
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com More than 160 municipal and county officials, including several in Turner County, have signed […]

    Election postponed

    22 hours ago
    by

    Sarah Ebeling |Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Parker’s school board election, planned for next week, has been postponed. Due to the COVID-19 […]

    WHEN YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN, WE ARE THERE WITH YOU.

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are […]

    Deputy involved in crash

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash, south of Chancellor, injured […]

  • Commissioners continue to use Turner County radio towers

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, the board agreed to followup with Leap Communications […]

    Creating normalcy in a digital world

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com ZOOM has become the new digital way to communicate with friends, family and student—teacher interaction […]

    Parker signs executive resolution

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com A special Parker city council meeting was held on Thursday, March 26 to discuss […]

    Validity of firing questioned

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com A special city meeting in Monroe, held recently without the public’s notice, ended with the […]

    Strength and Hope

    March 31st, 2020
    by

    On Wednesday, March 25 the Parker Fire Department and ambulance, along with other Turner County fire and emergency services showed […]

  • What’s Happening

    Ronald J. Leber

    Ronald J. Leber 86 Sunday, March 29 Parker Ronald Jerome Leber was born on Feb. 20, 1934, at Parker to […]

    Janice M. “Jan” Thompson

    Janice M. “Jan” Thompson 82 Tuesday, March 24 Sioux Falls and formerly of Parker Janice Marie Joffer was born on […]

    Joy Berthelsen

    Joy Berthelsen 89 Saturday, March 21 Parker Veva Joy Berthelsen was born on Jan. 13,1931 at Parker to Ray and […]