School closed

By | Posted March 26th, 2020 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
sebeling@ncppub.com

Friday, May 1. That is the date that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem set as the date that students could potentially be back in the classroom.
During a press conference on Tuesday, March 24, Noem told reporters that COVID-19 infections will continue to rise and in an effort to help stop the spread state employees will not need to report to their offices through Saturday, May 2 and school districts should remain closed until Friday, May 1.
She noted that teachers are working hard to make sure students are taken care of. Noem said that they would be re-evaluating in the coming weeks but that she doesn’t know what the situation will be.
She noted that all projections report that the peak of the coronavirus will not hit for another eight weeks but she is thankful to the people of South Dakota for their actions with hand washing and social distancing to help prevent the spread.
In Parker, Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said no one expected or anticipated anything like this.
“We are all in it together. We are doing our best to provide not just educational needs but also simple family needs like breakfast/lunch, child care, internet service etc,” said DeBoer.
He noted that the school has purchased six internet hot spots for families who do not have internet and their free lunch pick-ups is increasing daily.
“We feel like we have a really good system now. There was a learning curve and we certainly aren’t perfect now. However, with feedback from parents and guidance/expectations from my board and help from the entire staff, we feel like we have developed a great remote learning platform/format for our students,” he continued.
DeBoer said that there will be peaks and valleys moving forward but they are things he knows they can navigate.
“This is a real thing, and our expectations for students to complete the core areas assignments are important. Students and families need to know that it is necessary for students to complete the assigned tasks to help them retain and improve in their achievement moving forward. This is school now for better or worse. So we need to embrace it together and provide grace to one another. It’s going to get tougher. Patience, grace and empathy will be a must for us all,” he concluded.

