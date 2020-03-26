Strength and Hope

On Wednesday, March 25 the Parker Fire Department and ambulance, along with other Turner County fire and emergency services showed a sign of strength and hope for all by “Lighting Em Up and Turning Them On.” (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

    As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are […]

    Deputy involved in crash

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash, south of Chancellor, injured […]

    Commissioners continue to use Turner County radio towers

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, the board agreed to followup with Leap Communications […]

    Creating normalcy in a digital world

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com ZOOM has become the new digital way to communicate with friends, family and student—teacher interaction […]

    Parker signs executive resolution

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com A special Parker city council meeting was held on Thursday, March 26 to discuss […]

  • Validity of firing questioned

    Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com A special city meeting in Monroe, held recently without the public’s notice, ended with the […]

    A GREAT DAY

    March 26th, 2020
    Sarah Ebeling sebeling@ncppub.com On Sunday, March 22, Parker School teachers took to the streets in an attempt to connect with […]

    Taking care of one another

    March 26th, 2020
    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Today, life is bringing daily changes, challenges and concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And […]

    School closed

    March 26th, 2020
    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Friday, May 1. That is the date that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem set […]

    Board discusses COVID-19; Leberman resigns

    March 26th, 2020
    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com The Parker School board met in emergency session on Wednesday, March 18. After calling […]

    Janice M. “Jan” Thompson

    Janice M. “Jan” Thompson 82 Tuesday, March 24 Sioux Falls and formerly of Parker Janice Marie Joffer was born on […]

    Joy Berthelsen

    Joy Berthelsen 89 Saturday, March 21 Parker Veva Joy Berthelsen was born on Jan. 13,1931 at Parker to Ray and […]

    Brad Christensen

    Brad Christensen 66 Wednesday, March 4 Davis Brad Christensen was born the fifth child to Maurice and Georgianna (Sechser) Christensen […]