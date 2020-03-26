On Wednesday, March 25 the Parker Fire Department and ambulance, along with other Turner County fire and emergency services showed a sign of strength and hope for all by “Lighting Em Up and Turning Them On.” (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)
Strength and Hope
On Wednesday, March 25 the Parker Fire Department and ambulance, along with other Turner County fire and emergency services showed a sign of strength and hope for all by “Lighting Em Up and Turning Them On.” (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)
As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash, south of Chancellor, injured […]
Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, the board agreed to followup with Leap Communications […]
Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com ZOOM has become the new digital way to communicate with friends, family and student—teacher interaction […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com A special Parker city council meeting was held on Thursday, March 26 to discuss […]
Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com A special city meeting in Monroe, held recently without the public’s notice, ended with the […]
Sarah Ebeling sebeling@ncppub.com On Sunday, March 22, Parker School teachers took to the streets in an attempt to connect with […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Today, life is bringing daily changes, challenges and concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com Friday, May 1. That is the date that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem set […]
Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com The Parker School board met in emergency session on Wednesday, March 18. After calling […]