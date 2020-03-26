Strength and Hope

WHEN YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN, WE ARE THERE WITH YOU. 11 hours ago

by admin As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are […]

Deputy involved in crash 11 hours ago

by admin Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor sebeling@ncppub.com According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash, south of Chancellor, injured […]

Commissioners continue to use Turner County radio towers 11 hours ago

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, the board agreed to followup with Leap Communications […]

Creating normalcy in a digital world 11 hours ago

by admin Dawn Rye | Writer drye@ncppub.com ZOOM has become the new digital way to communicate with friends, family and student—teacher interaction […]