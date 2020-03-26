Taking care of one another



Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

sebeling@ncppub.com



Today, life is bringing daily changes, challenges and concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And during this time of uncertainty, many are left wondering about the next step — will I have a job? Now that I lost my job, how will I make rent? Will I have enough to feed my family? What am I going to do?

In Turner County, Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) and the Northern County Food Pantry have received an increase in inquiries about ways people can donate, and about the services provided when a need arises.

Community Service Worker Julie Anderson said that some people have already reached out to her office, stating that their family has purchased $200 worth of groceries to help those who are food insecure. She said others have given monetary donations wanting to help with rent, utilities or gas. Many others have responded to the request for the toilet paper need.

“People have volunteered their time to ensure those with a need are taken care of. The outpouring of wanting to help thy neighbor has been heart-warming,” said Anderson.

With the desire from individuals to donate, and the increase in calls about needing assistance, both ICAP and the NTC Food Pantry are asking area communities to consider donations to both organizations. Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership provides many services including, but not limited to, rental assistance, emergency utility assistance, home security deposit, gas vouchers, basic needs assistance and Rapid Rehousing for the homeless. The need is greater now more than ever. Monetary donations are requested to help maintain household security. All applicants must meet program guidelines to qualify. Donations can be sent to ICAP at PO Box 370, Parker SD 57053. Those needing assistance can contact Anderson at 605-940-1909.

The NTC Food Pantry is requesting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletry supplies: shampoo, conditioner, dish soap, laundry soap, toothpaste, toilet paper, etc.

Anyone in need of anything can be assured that these two organizations are there to help area communities.

Arrangements for pick-up or delivery of food and other necessities can be made by calling Anderson at 605-940-1909.