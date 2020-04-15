Turbulent Games discusses taxes during equalization meeting

By | Posted 4 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer
drye@ncppub.com

During last week’s Turner County equalization meeting, Turbulent Games owner Keegan Batson agreed with the assessment value of the property and wants Turbulent Games to continue to grow with Parker.
Deputy Renee Jans explained the building was purchased in December 2019 and was built for the purchase of a branch bank in 1989. She noted how it is used as a retail business. She said the building is 1,470 square feet with a full basement with a bank vault and a drive-up window. Jans noted the reason for the appeal is because the building is going from a bank to a retail store. She said when she worked the cost approach as a small retail business, she believes the vault and drive-up window adds value. Jans noted she didn’t add those items in the cost approach.
Batson said the vault door is still in place and the drive-up is inoperable. He noted they intend to remove the whole system and add a regular window.
Jans noted the cost approach grade was good with normal condition meaning for the building of that age. She explained the cost approach is $104,080 with the land for a total of $176,035.00. Jans said according to the market, there was no good comparison sale and the only sales were the old two-story brick buildings. She noted the bank in Viborg that was sold, which was built in 1971, sold for $400,000. Jans explained when they were verifying sales the bank building in Viborg was a bidding war between two banks, which drove the price up.
Batson said River’s Edge Bank sold the building to Turbulent Games because they didn’t want to sell it to another bank. He explained River’s Edge wanted the building off of their portfolio. Placed in the contract was that Turbulent Games can’t sell it to a bank within the next 10 years.
Jans noted when looking at other assessments in Parker was not the way to value the property but it would show a comparison that is fair and equal. She said she looked at Jones’ Food Center because it’s part retail, Get N Go, Dandelion Wishes and Title Company Building. She explained the assessed value is divided by the square foot to get an assessment per square foot. Jans said the median came in at $72.32, leaving the value of the building at $70.80 a square foot.
Batson noted he would be willing to share his income and expenses. He said he knows what monthly expenses are for the building.
Jans said her recommendation would be to go with the cost approach, which is backed up by comparative assessments. She noted the total with the lot would be $107,635.00.
Batson noted that he agrees and they are not able to sell it to a bank per the contract. He said he believes the assessment is the same price as other comparable retail business.

