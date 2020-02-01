Turner County commissioners approve Peterson’s first reading to rezone to rural residential

By | Posted 13 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the first reading…

This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Turner County Sheriff encourages safe driving

    13 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Since 2012 when Turner County Sheriff ‘s Department upgraded to its current reporting system, the county...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Council discusses ordinance

    13 hours ago
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Parker resident Ryan Penning spoke to the city council at last Monday’s meeting in Parker....

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hunstad to donate building to Parker School

    13 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s school board meeting the board agreed to talk to the City of Parker...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Random act of kindness

    13 hours ago
    by

    ...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Parker junior high takes part in band festival

    13 hours ago
    by

    Eight Parker junior high band students attended the Second Annual Dell Rapids Middle School Band Festival on Monday, Feb. 17.  ...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Lincoln County group raising funds for new fairgrounds

    13 hours ago
    by

    LENNOX — With the purchase of the Goeman Auction grounds north of Lennox, by the Lincoln County Commission in December,...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Rivers Edge Bank to award scholarship

    13 hours ago
    by

    PARKER – Sparky Anderson once said, “Success isn’t something that just happens-Success is learned, success is practiced and then it...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Graduating students are encouraged to apply for building trades scholarship

    13 hours ago
    by

    SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation is now accepting applications for its high school building trades...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Turner County 4-H placed at Sioux Empire livestock show

    13 hours ago
    by

    Sioux Falls– Two hundred 4-H and FFA members from four states competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Junior Judging...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    The Originals 4-H Club host monthly meeting

    13 hours ago
    by

    The Originals 4-H club met on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Turner County Courthouse. There were eight of 14 members...

    This content is for The New Era Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Norma Sherard

    97 Sunday, Jan. 5 Tualatin, Ore. formerly of Parker Norma Jean Schmidt was born on Nov. 11, 1922. She was […]

    Terri Trautman

    59 Friday, Feb. 14 Parker Terri Lynn was born on Feb. 4, 1961, at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls […]

    Strong second half lifts Hawks over Parker

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker 22-10-7-6  Canistota 18-9-20-17 PARKER — Hot off a come-from-behind victory, the Parker boys were set […]