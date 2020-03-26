Validity of firing questioned



Dawn Rye | Writer

A special city meeting in Monroe, held recently without the public’s notice, ended with the firing of Monroe Zoning Administrator Mike Feste. Feste, who has been the zoning administrator since 2014, is now questioning the validity of the decision made by the town board.

He explained the series of events that led up to the special meeting held Thursday, March 19, starting with a dilapidated trailer house next to one of his properties.

Feste said on Saturday, March 7 the trailer house was torn down and taken apart with a skid loader. He said the structure must have been worse than he thought if they were tearing the property down. The next day he noticed 4×6 wood posts in the ground and he asked the individuals what was going on. He was told they were going to use the metal pieces of the frame to rebuild. Upon hearing that, Feste asked Tim DeWitt, the individual working on the project, to attend the Thursday, March 12 Monroe town board meeting to discuss zoning ordinances. Before the meeting, Feste reached out to Patrick Andrews with SECOG (South Eastern Council of Government), an organization who assists towns with their ordinances. Feste also reached out to town board member Brad McCoy and told him that DeWitt needed to stop the demolition and attend the board meeting before continuing the project.

According to Feste, during the town board meeting on Thursday, March 12, DeWitt asked that Feste be kicked out of the meeting as he had a conflict of interest. Upon motion, the board allowed Feste to remain at the meeting, but he was not allowed to give input. After McCoy and Troy Melloon looked at the proposed plans, they approved DeWitt’s permit.

The following week, on Thursday, March 19, the board again met, this time for their annual tax assessment meeting. It was after that meeting that Feste called for a special meeting to discuss the permit issues he had not been allowed to talk about at the previous meeting.

Feste said he told the board that if he had a conflict of interest then McCoy and Melloon also had personal conflicts of interest, explaining them to the board.

Feste explained he wanted to refer the matter to the town’s legal counsel, Dennis Duncan, for a decision to which Melloon asked, “What if we don’t agree with Duncan’s decision?”

Feste said he felt the board had already made up their minds at this point, explaining that during the meeting the discussion became heated and to keep the peace the board wanted to fire him, even after agreeing with him on the violations. After more discussion, McCoy made the motion to fire Feste with Melloon seconding the motion.

Feste said he told the board if they were not going to do something about it he was going to issue a stop order and then it would be addressed.

“They wanted to silence me, so they fired me,” commented Feste.

McCoy said, “Mike gave the city an ultimatum to the city to take action. Firing him was the least obtrusive action.”

Feste explained the zoning ordinance grants power to the zoning administrator to stop work on a project that violates ordinances.

Feste said the violations included not getting approval for a demolition permit and not meeting certain minimum requirements.

He noted section 12.01 B of the ordinance states, “Should any nonconforming use or structure be destroyed by any means to the extent of more than 50 percent of its replacement cost, such nonconforming use shall not continue.”

Feste explained since more than 50 percent of the structure was torn down, it must be considered as a new structure. He noted the board allowed DeWitt’s project to be considered a remodeled structure. Feste said he believes some of the reason is to get around the ordinances so the project can move forward and for tax purposes.

“They are screwing the city and they are screwing the county and they are not paying their fair share and they are not following the rules,” exclaimed Feste.

He said when he called the special meeting it was not in compliance with the open meeting law that states the media must be notified 24 hours in advance to inform the public.

He said the board could have told him no to his recommendations.

“I never asked them to say no to the project, I asked them to ask the lawyer and basically got told no,” said Feste.

Feste noted some of the town members have reached out and he asked them if what happened at the special meeting was valid. He said one of the town’s people suggested he question the validity of what happened.

Feste said he feels the town board has issues in taking the correct steps in the election process when a person resigns and another one is appointed. He explained two of the members were simply appointed and he feels the town board is not following the laws required by the state.

Feste said according to McCoy, when the project is done, the property will get assessed and the city will receive taxes. He also noted Melloon commented that a young family is coming to town and they don’t want to keep young families out.

Feste said he was ok with that, however, everyone should have to follow the rules. He noted there is a reason the rules are in place. Feste believes the board is playing favorites and the board doesn’t want to admit it.

“It’s corruption and it’s not right and they are not looking out for the best interest of the city. And when you call them out on it, they fire you, tell you to shut up and go away,” commented Feste.

Attempts were made to contact Melloon unsuccessfully. Duncan, who is the city attorney said he could not comment on the issue.