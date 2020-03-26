WHEN YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN, WE ARE THERE WITH YOU.

As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are here for you — and with you.

Whatever happens, whenever it happens, The New Era will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis — from business to government to the health care system and schools to the impact on individuals and families.

And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis.

Amidst the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those too.

We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it.

Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever. Together, across the decades, New Century Press and its readers have navigated horrific events — natural disasters, terrorism, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division.

This challenge is greater than any of those, but, rest assured, we’ll be here for you. How we bring you the stories or highlights of community happenings may change as we adapt to COVID-19 challenges, but our commitment to our communities will not.

New Century Press has lifted the paywall on our website e-editions. “We want to extend our coverage to all readers during this pandemic. Our commitment is to providing critical information to our communities. We will stand strong together,” states Lisa Miller, general manager, New Century Press.

Effective immediately, you can access all of the New Century Press publications at www.ncppub.com.

Our communities are resilient; where people come together to build and rebuild. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this, too.