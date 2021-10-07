2022 Budget plans for the City of Parker

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

The City Council has spent the past several weeks considering and discussing the proposed 2022 budget for the City of Parker. The Council first met in to review and discuss the Administrator and Finance Officer’s proposed budget. Following that meeting, a special meeting was held on September 27th to finalize the budget.

The 2022 Budget specifics can be found in the legal section of this paper. While the minutes show a total tax levy of $208,238.00, it is important to note that this is not a tax increase. This is where the General Fund gets the monies that go to support the operations of the city in areas such as law enforcement, administration, library, rubble site, parks, etc. “Everything comes out of this fund, except water, sewer, and electricity,” said City Finance Officer Adam Jans.

The growth rate for Parker was determined to be 2.76% and CPI rate of 1.2%. The county and state determine these percentages.