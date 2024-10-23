20th Annual Turner County Youth Hunt held

Thirteen hunters participated in last weekend’s Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt. The hunters shot 15 pheasants throughout the day. Pictured are: (Back row left to right) Miles Even, Max Shaefer, Landon Even, Cayson Abbas, and William Tobertson. (Middle row)Colston Dubblede, Brooklyn Lindmann, and Olivia Schoepf. (Front row) Huckston Dubbelde, Teagen Reif, Olivia Tobertson, McKenna Carithers, and…