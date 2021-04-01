Accident north of Parker kills one

MONROE – A 42-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last Monday night, March 22, in a one-vehicle fatal crash east of Monroe.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was eastbound on 268th Street when the vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually rolled.

Joshua Darling, who was the driver, was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries.

A complete obituary for Darling can be found at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home’s website, www.hofmeisterjones.com

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

