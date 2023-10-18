After 36 years, Wakonda’s Santa Shack event cancelled

Oct 18, 2023 | Home, News

Riva Sharples | Writer It was with some sadness that members of the Wakonda Community Club this week decided to cancel the 37th annual Santa’s Shack event, which had been scheduled to take place Sunday, Oct. 22.Cancelling the event was a tough decision, says Wakonda Community Club member Jennifer Woods, because it has been held…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register