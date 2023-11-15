All hands on deck for Thanksgiving

Charlene Leveille and Judy Jibben work together to prepare yams and green beans for the feast prior to last years meal (photo/submitted) Chancellor Reformed Church prepares to feed hundreds Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor It’s all hands on deck as Chancellor Reformed Church once again prepares for their free Thanksgiving feast, which is open to…
