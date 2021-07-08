All school reunion to be held

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

COVID canceled so many events last year, including Parker’s annual Alumni Banquet.

But this year, the event, which will now be called the Parker All School Reunion, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14.

The class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th, but all Parker graduates are encouraged to attend. The class of 1970 will be honored due to the cancelation of last year’s event.

From food and friends to entertainment and even a raffle, this year’s committee said there is something for everyone. A live auction, a photo booth and a memorial table honoring graduates lost are also planned.

Judy (Krueger) Philippi, a 1971 PHS graduate said, “Being it is our 50th class reunion, it would be great to have a large representative number of our class. Great time to reconnect with each with each other’s lives and memories.”

Mary (Kasten) Marche said, “We will be driving 600 miles to join classmates and friends at the alumni dinner. I will enjoy having so many people gathered together to visit with. It’s all part of the hometown spirit and traditions we enjoy. Go Parker Pheasants.”

The dinner will be a catered even by Tony’s Catering in Brandon and is hoping the events scheduled will appeal to a wide range of graduates.

“My classmates were like brothers and sisters to me so I love seeing everybody again and catching up on their lives and families. The older we get the more I realize how important it is to get together and attend these events. It’s going to be a 70s theme so get your groove on,” said Barb (Nold) Weiland.

PHS alumni Julie Pascoe, who is helping plan the event, said that getting together is even more important after COVID.

“Please attend to make this a grand event,” said Pascoe.