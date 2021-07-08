All school reunion to be held

By | Posted July 8th, 2021 |

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

COVID canceled so many events last year, including Parker’s annual Alumni Banquet. 

But this year, the event, which will now be called the Parker All School Reunion, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14. 

The class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th, but all Parker graduates are encouraged to attend. The class of 1970 will be honored due to the cancelation of last year’s event. 

From food and friends to entertainment and even a raffle, this year’s committee said there is something for everyone. A live auction, a photo booth and a memorial table honoring graduates lost are also planned. 

Judy (Krueger) Philippi, a 1971 PHS graduate said, “Being it is our 50th class reunion, it would be great to have a large representative number of our class.  Great time to reconnect with each with each other’s lives and memories.” 

Mary (Kasten) Marche said, “We will be driving 600 miles to join classmates and friends at the alumni dinner. I will enjoy having so many people gathered together to visit with. It’s all part of the hometown spirit and traditions we enjoy. Go Parker Pheasants.”

The dinner will be a catered even by Tony’s Catering in Brandon and is hoping the events scheduled will appeal to a wide range of graduates. 

“My classmates were like brothers and sisters to me so I love seeing everybody again and catching up on their lives and families. The older we get the more I realize how important it is to get together and attend these events. It’s going to be a 70s theme so get your groove on,” said Barb (Nold) Weiland.

PHS alumni Julie Pascoe, who is helping plan the event, said that getting together is even more important after COVID. 

“Please attend to make this a grand event,” said Pascoe. 

Comments are closed.

  • What to know about the latest child tax credit?

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The American Rescue Plan Act enacted in March authorized the expanded Child Tax Credit. Part of […]

    Residents beware of the child tax credit scams

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Starting Thursday, July 15 through December 2021, parents who qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act […]

    POET featured in film on environmental benefits of biofuels

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    POET, the world’s largest biofuels producer, appears in a new short film as part of the series Nature’s Building Blocks, […]

    Parker kids learn bicycle safety

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Cycling is one of the many ways to get exercise, see the sights and reduce the […]

    Keeping your family safe during the Fourth of July

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Holidays like Independence Day and other celebrations can be fun times with great memories. But making […]

  • Reaching a milestone after 32 years of service

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether big or small, a milestone can be reached with consistent achievements that add up over […]

    Name released in Turner County fatal crash

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    LENNOX – A Chancellor woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west […]

    POET Biorefining – Chancellor awards $2,000 in Never Satisfied scholarships

    July 8th, 2021
    by

    POET Biorefining – Chancellor awarded $2,000 in grants through the 2021 Never Satisfied Community Grant Program. Two organizations were recipients […]

    Young dairy farmer celebrates National Dairy Month

    June 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye|Writer  There’s still plenty of opportunities available for young people to find their place on the dairy farm. However, […]

    Deputy auditor wraps up 29 years of serving Turner County

    June 25th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  Retirement is not the end of the road. Instead, it marks the transition from working to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker blue now 14-0

    Fresh off their league tournament championship, the Parker blue squad won two more games last week, with one contest remaining […]

    Holly Buckman

    46 Friday, June 18, 2021 Parker Holly Buckman, 46, died unexpectedly, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the home of son, […]

    Pheasants Red holds off Lennox Butler for victory

    The Parker Red team got out to a strong start last Monday in Lennox going on a five run rally  […]