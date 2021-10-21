Annual crow hunt held

The 102nd annual Turner Co. Crow hunt was held last Wednesday, Oct. 13 with a full slate of 24 two-man teams. Team captains for the year were Kevin Andersen and Dale Peters for the Clikeman Team, while Paul Reynolds and Eric Meyer for the Sandborn Team. Totals for the year were all over the board, but when the numbers were reported at the Par-Mar golf course it was clear the Sandborn team would come out ahead by a total of 260-174. 

Leading the Clikeman team was Ryan Preheim and Lee Berens with 48 crows while Shane Merrill and Blake Reynolds were close behind with 45. Coming in third was veteran hunters Jay Sanner and Bob Fansin with 26 while Jerry Sanner and Logan Sanner were fourth with 12 while Ordell Jensen and Greg Petersen rounded out the top five with 11 crows. 

On the winning Sanborn Team longtime hunter and past champions Carl Preheim and Mike Erickson were able to reclaim the top spot with 67 crows while Paul Reynolds and Eric Meyer were in a close second for the third straight year with 62 crows. Perry Brown and Mike Deelstra took third with 45 while in fourth was Jim Kasten and Brian Humphreys with 19 and Curt Lukes and Kyle Lukes rounded out the top five with 18.

Winners Preheim and Erickson along with runner-ups Reynolds and Meyer will captain the two teams next year.

