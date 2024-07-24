Back-to-school preparations in motion for Parker Preschool

Jul 24, 2024 | Home, News

Hearts in Mind gears up Donna Rumbaugh | Writer Tucked away in a peaceful part of Parker is Hearts in Mind Preschool, a non-profit organization dedicated to education. Founded over 20 years ago by Jackie Lukes as a way to fill a much-needed service for our children, the school is dedicated to preparing children to…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here