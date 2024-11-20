Black Drop Distillery is newest business in Wakonda

Wakonda resident Fred Marais opened his new business, Black Drop Distillery, on Main Street in Wakonda earlier this month (Photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer It’s been more than two years in the making, but Wakonda’s latest business – Black Drop Distillery – is now up and running on Main Street.A November 9 opening was…