Board members continue to scold local business owner

According to the Constitution of the United States, free speech is a guaranteed right. Our opinions fuel the momentum of all ideas, plans and decisions from beginning to end.

If a resident is consistently oppressed from voicing their opinion at public meetings or media outlets, not only is the board taking away the importance of free expression, but they are also doing a disservice to the community.

Resident Aaron Skinner and wife Jen purchased the property in section 12 of Parker Township several years ago with the intent of raising a family and running a small auto sales dealership. AJ’s Auto has been a staple outside the Parker community since 2014. Skinner applied for a conditional use permit requesting to sell motor vehicles.

Skinner has received multiple five-star ratings for his customer service. For example, local resident Nash Eickholt wrote a review, “Absolutely amazing experience! Bought two vehicles here now. Upfront and honest with what you’re purchasing and what he can do for trade. He’s always willing to go the extra mile to make your experience enjoyable. No back-and-forth hassle, treats you fair the first time! And always greets you with a smile!”

In 2018, Skinner wrote a Letter to the Editor which was published in The New Era addressing the harassment they have received from the Turner County Planning and Zoning board for the last couple of years. Skinner stated he was not a salvage yard by trade, nor does he ever plan to be. He doesn’t stack his cars along the highway as the board may imagine and hauls out excess inventory when iron prices are up.

“I’ve done everything the board has asked. I installed a nice, secure fence and did my best to keep vehicles out of sight that will not be repaired and on the lot.”

Since 2018 the Turner County Planning and Zoning board has approved 14 repair shops, including Dykstra Body Shop, Luke Suprenant, Small Engine Docs, Glenn Davis Repair, and Pristine Machinery.

In November 2021, Skinner applied for a change of zone application to remodel an old building and move the car lot. In December 2021, Skinner wrote a letter to his neighbors stating their intention to remove the existing car lot and barn and relocate the car lot to the area west of the driveway where the old house once stood. To still show good faith to the county, they requested a rezone to the site in the rear near the shelterbelt to keep parts cars.

“I do and always have done my best to keep them hidden from the public eye, and most don’t know I have on average 100-250 vehicles.”

Many board members have addressed how they have received complaints from travelers passing by that the property is an eyesore and reflects poorly on the county. Even though Skinner has asked about the complaints, no one can seem to provide the complaint information, leaving Skinner to question the validity of the complaints.

During a Turner County Planning and Zoning meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 4, a public hearing was held regarding a proposed amendment to the 2008 revised ordinance. The land description was on the southwest corner of tract 1 of Skinner’s Addition.

According to Skinner, board members were upset that he was doing repairs on his property without a permit. Skinner stated that it was interesting as he provided County Zoning Director Daisy Johnson and States Attorney Katelynn Hoffman with a two-page list of other like businesses within the county with no permit.

Skinner explained that board member Tony Ciampa said, “Well, we’re talking to you, not them!”

Skinner noted board member Mick Miller presented a document that was a synopsis from previous Planning and Zoning Director Faye Dubblede of her and Skinner’s conversations. In those notes it stated Skinner didn’t have the intention of doing repairs for hire at that time. Skinner stated this is true because he did not acquire the liability coverage till early 2020.

Skinner believed his business is good for the county and is looking to hire one, possibly two full-time people and one part-time to help with customer repairs.

According to Skinner, in that meeting, Miller informed him that his neighbors having no problems or concerns with him or his operation was irrelevant because they all live in like conditions and those that drive by may not approve.

Government officials are supposed to represent county interests at the state and federal level, participate in long-range planning for future development and not criticize living conditions. Meanwhile, throughout the meeting, Skinner distributed a signed letter from his neighbors; Joel Christensen, Larry Hunt, Joe Plucker, Joel Berens, Dan Beck and Jim Even giving their approval for the rezoning of the property. The change would allow Skinner 2.31 acres in Section 12 of Parker Township from agricultural to commercial. The board approved the first reading to amend Skinner’s property from agricultural to commercial.

On Jan. 11, the Turner County commissioners met regarding the second reading to adopt ordinance #1-22 regarding rezoning the southwest corner of Tract 1 of Skinner’s Addition.

Chairman Mick Miller asked about how the property would split between commercial and personal property. Skinner explained that the property would be divided like the shape of a rectangle for simplicity.

Commissioner Tony Ciampa asked about the vehicles in the trees and stated they are not in a commercial zone. Ciampa questioned what happens when parts come out of those parked cars.

Skinner said that all the parked cars would be on the commercial property with the rezone. Any vehicle licensed and drivable stays in one part, and salvage vehicles will be in a different commercial property section.

“We are not going to hide this Aaron, right now, you have been doing your business working on cars in this building right here,” commented Ciampa. In reference to work done on personal property.

Skinner explained that Johnson contacted Meyer Land Survey for documentation on the property’s rezoning.

A motion was made to change the zone from ag to commercial.