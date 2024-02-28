Brent Booth joins TC Sheriff Department as Chief Deputy

Home, News

Brent Booth, Turner County Chief Deputy Sheriff. (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Brent Booth officially became a member of the Turner County Sheriff Department on February 12, this year. He comes to us after his retirement from the Sioux Falls Police Department and 26 1/2 years of service there. During his time on the…

