A group of boys standing in the cold December morning singing to the people who live in Turner Village. Photo/Dawn Rye

On Monday, Dec. 14, members of Parker’s high school choir took time out of the day to bring a little cheer to the residents of Turner Village.

Under the direction of Paul Moneke, the students left the school just before lunch and made their way to the different apartments singing several Christmas songs.

The residents, many who are staying close to home due to the pandemic, stood in their doorways to wave and greet those caroling.