Broehm to take the reins of the new SEFP facilitator

By | Posted October 29th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Ever watched someone work or perform a job and thought, “I could do that” or “I would love to do that someday?” Heather Broehm has experienced that twice in her life. Broehm is the daughter of previous SEFP Facilitator Nancy Larson. 

Broehm, husband Nate, children Harper (8), Nora (6) and Ian (2) and four years ago built a new home and moved to rural Canistota in 2014 after calling Marion home previously.  She graduated from USD Business School and found her first job at a large call center in the Twin Cities. After her first week, she fell in love with the job; she was hired for her desired role and witnessed that entire week. She wanted to be a trainer. Broehm put in the time and effort and learned the role of the Training Generalist position. That was the start of a fulfilling, 15-year career as a Training and Development professional across two large industries. With many roles in a professional career, the hierarchy of needed change, Broehm was longing for something local. She needed a way to get more involved and make an impact at home in South Dakota. 

After watching her mom and her passion for helping people, entrepreneurs, and communities and growing up and seeing her First Dollar Presentations, Broehm could see her mom’s passion. She feels that her mom passes on her love for the small towns and state pride to her, the former SEFP Enterprise Facilitator. 

When she came home from college, she would visit her mom’s offices in Martin and Marion 

She continued, “I am beyond excited to start this new chapter as the SEFP Enterprise Facilitator. My promise to our area entrepreneurs, businesses, and community members is that I will be engaged. I will be open and transparent. I will do the work to help you start your dream, expand your business, or find a way to pass your legacy to a new owner with confidence,” said Broehm.

When Broehm is not working, she enjoys spending time on Lake Vermillion all year around. Their children attend school and daycare in Canistota. The family is active members at the Parker First Baptist Church, Kids Club at Calvary Reformed in Monroe and enjoys bowling in Marion. Another family-time favorite is Blacksox Baseball in Freeman. Nate plays Men’s basketball in Menno during the winter. Our summer babysitter and beloved family are in Montrose and she recently joined the Legion Auxiliary Member at Post 162.

