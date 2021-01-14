Building eligibility granted in Bousfield addition

Bob Leloux talks to the Turner County Planning and Zoning board at last week’s meeting. photo/Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to quick claim deed property back to the property owner. 

Bonnie Young and Joan Shultz petitioned the Turner County Board of Adjustment for building eligibility between contiguous parcels in Marion Township.

Turner County Zoning Director Faye Dubbelde explained its transfer eligibility is with Bob Leloux, the parcel owner. She said Leloux worked with an attorney to receive a quick claim deed to Young and Schultz. Dubbelde noted this would make it contiguous under the same ownership on the three-acre property and it wouldn’t change the rest of the land. 

She explained that Curt and Viola Veil are looking to purchase the property to place an outbuilding and a garden on it. Dubbelde said by going through the procedure, they meet the requirements in the zoning ordinances. She noted with approval, a quick claim deed would allow the property to go back to Leloux to move forward with Veil’s plan.

