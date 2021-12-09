Building for the future

Dawn Rye | Writer

In May, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of the new elementary addition. Over the next few months, the board was looking at options to make room for elementary students and modernized spaces for the high school. Once the motion was made to move forward on Phase I of the new addition, a resolution provided a way to pay for the project out of the capital outlay funds.

During the monthly school board meetings, Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said that if the process goes smoothly, elementary students will move into their new building in 2022 and break ground on Phase II in 2023. The estimated cost for the project was $5.85 million to accomplish Phase I, including parking, electrical upgrades and construction reserves.

DeBoer believes the project is currently moving along as scheduled with no setbacks except a few small ones post-COVID. His job as the school superintendent for the construction project is essentially overseeing the entire project by meeting with architects, engineers, and construction managers twice per month and as needed after that. He also keeps the school board involved in the major decision making and continues to keep us on track for the beginning of Phases 1.5 and 2, which are the remodel of the current elementary to house the high school and the demolition of the 1912 high school, along with the construction of new CTE classrooms and an auxiliary gym. The final stage will be remodeling the main entrance, lunchroom, and current CTE/Shop area to house the superintendent, business manager and administrative assistant.

DeBoer explained the most challenging part was communicating all of the progress and future progress with the school board and the community. It is a slow process, yet the construction is happening very quickly, so we want to make sure we are transparent with everyone and involve all stakeholders in progress.

Even though changes are complex for most people, these changes and challenges are significant for our school. Increased technology opportunities, state-of-the-art cooling and heating controls, up-to-date air ventilation, more space due to growth in the district, added CTE opportunities and gym space are all items that should be exciting for everyone. Our current high school was built in 1912 and the school has come a long way with infrastructure the last 110 years, so they are excited about the new opportunities. Besides parking differently, students and staff are still learning and day-to-day operations haven’t been affected.