Buseman retires after 40 years of service with USPS

Marty Buseman retired on November 29 after over 40 years of service with the United States Postal Service. Marty began his career on March 3, 1984 as a substitute rural mail carrier. He became a full-time rural carrier in February 1991.Marty has been awarded the million-mile award for driving over 1,000,000 miles without an accident….