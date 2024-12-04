Buseman retires after 40 years of service with USPS

Dec 4, 2024 | Home, News

Marty Buseman retired on November 29 after over 40 years of service with the United States Postal Service.  Marty began his career on March 3, 1984 as a substitute rural mail carrier. He became a full-time rural carrier in February 1991.Marty has been awarded the million-mile award for driving over 1,000,000 miles without an accident….

