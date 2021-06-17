Celebrating a local dad on Father’s Day

Dawn Rye | Writer

Father’s Day will be celebrated by many on Sunday, June 20. Dads are known for leading by example and imparting wisdom to their children on how to get through life. They make their kids laugh, give them comfort when scared and make memories that last a lifetime. 

But, for one local dad, he has given the greatest gift of all this Father’s Day — a new child. A son, Tatum, was born a couple weeks ago and joins three big sisters. 

Nash Eickholt grew up around the Plankinton area with two brothers and a sister. He recalls having a large gathering with family and playing football, baseball and hunting with his stepdad. 

Eickholt said he met his wife Laura in 2010 in Sioux Falls and remembers when he first laid eyes on how attractive she was. He instantly had to go talk to her. The duo dated four months before they were engaged and will celebrate 10 years of marriage next February.

Eickholt noted he wanted a big family and Laura was looking at having three to five kids. 

The couple’s first daughter, Henley was born in 2013. Eickholt said she is a mother hen, always wants more freedom and she likes to be independent. He said he tries to surround Henley with people that are different but have the same values and beliefs. He said he knows there will be times when mom and dad are no longer cool to help guide her through life. Eickholt stated he wants to make sure she continues to have a heart for the Lord and maintain that vital relationship with God.

Sienna, five, is a “bottle rocket of glitter” from sun up to sundown. She is constantly moving but finds time to love animals and her imagination doesn’t stop. He believes her creativity and imagination come from him. 

“She is like me to a T which is good and bad,” commented Eickholt. 

As Sienna’s dad, he wants to instill truth and love, making sure she stays focused and continues to guide her on the good things life has to offer. 

Rowen, who just turned three-years-old, is adventurous and independent like Henley. But, being the former youngest, she is strong-willed and is full of love wanting hugs and kisses from everyone. 

He said he tries to tell his girls every night before they go to bed that he loves them and how beautiful they are. 

Eickholt’s hopes for the girls’ future are to continue to love one another, love the Lord and focus on things like family, relationships and not being distracted by desires or urges. 

He explained being a father of three girls, the age difference helps because Henley is always willing to help. It gives him the joy to watch his daughters grow and begin exploring the wonders of the world and watching their curiosity grow. As a father, it’s exciting to see them grow and watch how their fundamental growth changes and motor skills start to develop as a father. 

“Boundaries for kids equals safety when they know where those are at, then you are good,” said Eickholt.

The Eickholts welcomed a son, Tatum, on Sunday, May 30, and Eickholt said he is ready to dive in and teach him how to play football and wrestle. But, he said he can’t wait to see what comes when Tatum starts to grow and develop his own personality. 

He explained that going from one child to two was the most challenging transition because the couple could split their time. With two, parents have to go into “man defense,” then two to three, you’re in “zone” and trying to balance parenting time. Right now, the couple balances life the best they can when it comes to their four children. The duo makes sure the kids are “seen” and “heard,” so they get that one-on-one time with each parent. 

His best advice on Father’s Day is don’t let the world raise your kids, like social media or TV shows and  teach them the essential life skills. Being a parent, he said, means having those tough conversations, being present, forgiving often, showing grace and having patience.

